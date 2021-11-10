Lady Gaga Joins TikTok To Show Off Her ‘House Of Gucci’ Premiere Transformation

Lady Gaga has made her TikTok debut!

The “House of Gucci” star joined the social media platform on Tuesday with a video that showed off her transformation to get red carpet ready for the film’s London premiere.

Gaga recites the movie’s tagline, “Father, Son and House of Gucci” before spinning to reveal her purple gown with a dramatic cape.



The dress featured a thigh-high slit, allowing Gaga to share a glimpse at her patterned thigh-high tights and some of her undergarments.

The “Rain on Me” songstress completed her look with sheer black gloves adorned with rhinestones and a ring on her middle finger. She also rocked a dazzling necklace and earrings and matched her bold eye makeup to her dress.

Gaga’s first video quickly amazed more than 1 million likes and she already has nearly 4 million followers.

Access Hollywood spoke to the 35-year-old along with her “House of Gucci” costars about the upcoming film and she revealed that she never broke out of character while filming, even when she met costar Adam Driver for the first time.

