Lady Gaga Reveals She Made Out With Salma Hayek Surrounded By Cats For ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga is once again opening up about a steamy scene that was ultimately cut from “House of Gucci.”

The 35-year-old superstar got candid on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night about a sex scene she shared with her 55-year-old co-star Salma Hayek that wound up on the cutting room floor.

Lady Gaga recalled how she first brought up the idea of the sex scene with Salma, while speaking in her “Patrizia Reggiani” accent.

“I said, ‘Okay so I was thinking, you know, after the hit gets put out on Maurizio and you get the phone call that he’s dead, that I walk over to you and kiss you. And she’s like, ‘WHAT!’,” Lady Gaga recalled.

She also said that the “House of Gucci” director Ridley Scott gave them the green light to do the scene, but unfortunately it got cut from the final version of the film. But don’t worry, Lady Gaga broke down the details of the sex scene.

“[Salma’s] walking around the house and the camera was following her feet and all her cats were following her, and Salma – in order to get the cats to follow her – she put a bunch of catnip in her boots and the cats are following her,” Lady Gaga shared.

As the audience laughed, she continued, “Then we’re surrounded by cats, and we start making out – and I made out with Salma Hayek.”

Even though audiences haven’t been able to see the scene, the popstar-turned-actress is very proud of the intimate moment.

“I’m like that really, you know, annoying kid in school that’s like bragging that they made out with the popular girl but has no proof.”

Lady Gaga admitted last week during an MGM cast Q&A in Europe that she was actually the one who pushed for a sex scene with Salma.

“There’s a whole side of this film that you did not see where Pina and I developed a sexual relationship,” she revealed. “Director’s cut, who knows? But this is a testament to [Ridley Scott] as a director because he allowed us to go there. I remember being on set with Salma and going, ‘So after Maurizio dies, maybe it gets hot?'”

Gaga has earned rave reviews for her performance as Patrizia Reggiani, who served 18 years in prison for hiring a hitman to murder her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, who is played by Adam Driver.

Salma portrays TV psychic and Patrizia’s friend and convicted accomplice Pina Auriemma.

