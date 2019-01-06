Lady Gaga channeled her character Ally and headed back to a hotel kitchen in order to make her way to the 2019 Golden Globes at The Beverly Hills Hilton on Sunday.

The “A Star Is Born” leading lady reveals to Access on the Golden Globes red carpet that she nonchalantly walked to the award show versus driving up in the limo line.

“I walked here ‘Goodfellas’ style through the kitchen. You know like a good Italian girl,” Lady Gaga dished to Access’ Scott Evans and Kit Hoover.

Despite her easy arrival at the award show, it’s safe to say that Lady Gaga is the woman of the night — and if we needed any proof, a billboard of her character Ally has been put up on the Sunset Strip this week. Gaga revealed she was totally shocked by the move.

“I can’t believe that it’s so special because you know that’s exactly where it is in the film,” Lady Gaga dishes. ” It’s right off the balcony of the Chateau, it’s beautiful. Stunning. I drove by and I was like [mouth agape] cuz she’s still so real to me. She hasn’t left me yet. So when I see those images I’m just like [puts hand over heart] I miss her.”

Gaga also said that she knew that she had to be in this movie the moment she first sang with Bradley Cooper after she fixed him leftovers that she heated up on a skillet. They sat down at her piano and in that moment she knew Bradley would be incredible in the film.

“I knew right away that he was the only actor on the planet that could play a rockstar when I heard his voice. He had it inside of him I saw it in his eyes, I felt it in his gut and I was like I want to be a part of this if they’ll have me,” Lady Gaga gushed.

And she said she had the best time working with her leading man — although that should come as a surprise to nobody. Their chemistry was off the charts!

“I absolutely loved working on this film working with Bradley Cooper was tremendous. He’s such a visionary, he’s such a beautiful creative and it was a real challenge for me because I’m really nothing like Ally the character I play in “A Star is Born” so I really had to change in a lot of ways that were really uncomfortable,” Gaga said.

“You have to go to depths of yourself that you might not want to go to. So I’m just grateful to be here and not just for this film but for everyone’s work. I mean there’s so many talented people here tonight and I just wanna celebrate everyone and I wish everyone could win.”

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are set to own the night at the 2019 Golden Globes – but only time will tell if they take home the grand prizes.

