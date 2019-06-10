Lady Gaga Warns Fans To ‘Be Kind Or F**k Off’ Amid Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk’s Split

Lady Gaga is all about spreading love and positivity!

The 33-year-old pop star shared a powerful message with fans on Saturday when she hit the stage at the Park Theater in Las Vegas to perform her Oscar-winning hit “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born.” Before launching into the ballad, she delivered a timely speech amid Pride Month about supporting the LGBTQ community.

“Everything’s ‘too gay,'” she said, referring to her larger-than-life stage persona. “And I remember saying, ‘Well, I don’t see it that way, but there’s also gay people in the world.’ They told me it wouldn’t work and they tried to change me, but I never let them. And you know why? Because I thought they were shallow.”

WATCH: Lady Gaga Calls Bradley Cooper A ‘True Friend’ & ‘Genius’ After Oscars Performance

The “Born This Way” singer continued, “Nowadays, things have really changed. It’s not even just about LGBTQ anymore, it’s also asking people, what’s your pronoun? Who are you? And some people have answers that might seem complicated, but they’re not really. We’re just communicating more and changing.”

“So, however you identify, I hope you know I respect you and I love you and I want nothing more [than] for you to leave here tonight with as much bravery, courage and inspiration, acceptance and self-love as you possibly can have.” She then told the audience, “Oh, and one more thing, be kind. Be kind, or f**k off.”

WATCH: Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split: What Went Wrong?

Gaga’s warning to fans follows the news of co-star and close friend Bradley Cooper’s split from girlfriend Irina Shayk after four years together. Multiple reports confirm the pair are amicably working out how to share custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Lea, after calling it quits. “They haven’t been getting along for a while,” a source told US Weekly. “They are not in a great place.”

Of course, Gaga and Bradley fueled romance rumors throughout award season earlier this year. And the speculation only continued after their intimate duet of “Shallow” at the 2019 Oscars in February. But days later, the “Bad Romance” songstress shut down the relationship speculation on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

WATCH: Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Wanted People To Think They Were In Love

“Yes people saw love,” she explained. “And guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see! This is a love song, ‘Shallow.’ The movie, ‘A Star Is Born,’ it’s a love story. We worked so hard, we worked all week on that performance.”

“From a performance perspective, it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time,” she added. “I mean, look, I’ve had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years, touring the world. When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel.”

— Gabi Duncan