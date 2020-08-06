Lady Gaga Wrestles Ariana Grande In Behind-The-Scenes ‘Rain On Me’ Video

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have the sweetest friendship—and they’ve got the video to prove it! The pop superstars gave a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the music video for their hit collaboration “Rain On Me.”

Lady Gaga shared Episode 48 of her “GAGAVISION” series on Instagram, adding in the caption, “I’m still glowing from all of the love for “Rain On Me” from the VMAs! 🥰So @arianagrande and I wanted to share some of the fun we had making the video 👯‍♀️⛈.”

In the video, Gaga explains, “What I really want to do in this video, so much, is celebrate women. And I want to show people how to do it.”

Next, we get a behind-the-scenes look at the choreography, as Gaga and Ari bust out moves in a rehearsal room full of backup dancers. There was a little mishap during the dancing, though: “I shanked her with my nail by accident dancing,” Gaga revealed.

Ari didn’t seem to be too upset, as she jokingly lay on the floor and said, “It’s an honor, I hope it scars!”

Gaga was quite concerned for her pal’s health, and they playfully wrestled as she attempted to apply treatment to Ariana’s wound. “Listen to your mom,” Gaga said, to which Ariana quipped, “Oh my god, you’re two days older than me!” before running away.

The pop princesses also had a candid conversation about their fans, as Gaga joked that Ariana’s fans would ask, “What did you do to her?” when they saw the video.

Ariana wasn’t concerned about what Arianators would think, though, hoping they would be excited at the new look. “They’re gonna be like, ‘Cool, wore something that isn’t a sweatshirt!’”

The video ends with the ladies gushing over how proud they are of the video (and each other!) and hugging it out. We hope this is just the first of many stellar collaborations between these two superstars!

— by Katcy Stephan