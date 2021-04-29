Lady Gaga’s Alleged Dognappers Arrested & Charged With Attempted Murder, Robbery

Lady Gaga’s alleged dognappers have been arrested.

Five people believed to be involved in allegedly shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer and stealing two of her dogs have been arrested, the LAPD told NBC News.

The LAPD says four of the five alleged assailants are known gang members in Los Angeles.

They were arrested on charges of attempted murder and robbery, TMZ reports.

The update comes after the Grammy winner’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot in Los Angeles in February while walking the singer’s three dogs – Koji, Gustav and Asia. Koji and Gustav were stolen, but have since been recovered and reunited with Gaga’s team.

Fischer has been recovering after being hospitalized following the shooting. He broke his silence in March 2021 in a lengthy post on Instagram, where he detailed the harrowing situation and reveals how how Asia was a comfort to him when he had initially been attacked.

“4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me. My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself,” the post reads in part.

