Lake Bell Announces Divorce From Scott Campbell After 7 Years Of Marriage

Lake Bell is ending her marriage to Scott Campbell after seven years. Lake announced the news in an Instagram post on Thursday with a simple message.

“After 9 years together, 7 years married, 2 sparkling children… Scott and I are ending our marriage but continuing our loving family. With respect and thoughtful guidance we will continue to be parental comrades in arms and best friends for all of our days,” Lake’s post read.

Scott shared a similar message in text on his Instagram, but added some additional thoughts, sharing that “we find ourselves ending our marriage and transitioning the love and friendship we’ve always had into a new chapter. All the feelings are felt, and I have confidence in us as parental warriors and as best friends for all our days.”

Scott and Lake tied the knot in 2013 and share two children: a daughter, Nova, 6, and a son, Ozgood, 3. Earlier this year, Lake shared that their daughter suffers from epilepsy in an emotional post.