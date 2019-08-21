Lamar Odom, Christie Brinkley and Hannah Brown Will Compete On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ – See The Full List!

The highly anticipated list of celebrities that will be competing on this season of “Dancing With The Stars” has finally been revealed.

The superstar celebs will be going after the mirror ball trophy paired with their professional dancers for the ABC show. There will also be some changes for season 28 of the hit ABC show. Host of the show, Tom Burgeon, revealed on the morning show that the celebrities won’t know who they will be competing with until the first show.

In addition to the cast of celebrities, many fan-favorite pro dancers are returning to the show. Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Peta Murgatroyd and Lindsay Arnold will all team up with the stars to compete.

Karamo Brown

Currently stars on the hit Netflix series, “Queer Eye” as the culture expert. The 38-year-old started his career while on MTV’s “The Real World: Philadelphia” back in 2004. Karamo also recently appeared in Taylor Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down” music video.

Hannah Brown

Hannah became a household name when she came in seventh place on season 23 of “The Bachelor” and most recently got the chance to be “The Bachelorette” with a drama-filled season of the ABC show. She’s a former beauty pageant titleholder.

Lauren Alaina

The country singer, songwriter was runner-up for the 10th season of “American Idol.” Her most recent hit that reached five Billboard charts was “What Ifs,” a duet with her friend and classmate Kane Brown. The track has over 100 million spins on Spotify. Lauren gushed over Kate Flannery and explained that when she saw the “The Office” star she totally fangirled and said to herself, “Oh no, I’m going to have to vote for Kate.”

James Van Der Beek

The 42-year-old actor is best known for his role in the iconic WB series, “Dawson’s Creek” and the 1999 film, “Varsity Blues.” He also played a fictionalized version of himself on ABC’s “Don’t Trust The B—- In Apartment 23.” James is also a dad to four girls and a son.

Ray Lewis

Former NFL linebacker who played for the Baltimore Ravens for 17 years before retiring in 2012. Ray has made history being one of the NFL players who has played in three different decades and a 13-time Pro Bowlers and 10-time All-Pro.

Kate Flannery

The actress became a fan favorite as Meredith Palmer, an alcoholic, divorced single mom on “The Office.” The 55-year-old has a twin sister and is a former member of The Second City’s National Touring Company.

Ally Brooke

The pop singer first rose to fame while being part of Fifth Harmoney but went solo in 2017. She has faced criticism in the past and admitted on “Good Morning America” that she’s doing the show to slam the haters who have been judging her.

Lamar Odom

Former NBA superstar who played on the Los Angeles Lakers for 7 years helping them win championships in 2009 and 2010. Lamar was also previously married to Khloe Kardashian and made multiple appearances on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” as well as the couple’s own reality show, “Khloe and Lamar” prior to their divorce. The 39-year-old has received drug treatment and recovered from serious health scares including a coma and being hospitalized with life-threatening medical problems in 2015.

Kel Mitchell

Iconic 90s’ comedian and actor who made everyone laugh on Nickelodeon’s “All That,” “Kenan & Kel” and a fan favorite spin-off movie, “Good Burger.” The 40-year-old has also appeared on countess television shows, films and has been the voice of Dutch in the Disney XD cartoon, “Motory City” and more.

Sean Spicer

Served as White House Press Secretary and White House Communications Director for President Donald Trump in 2017. The 47-year-old was also the communications director for the Republican National Committee from 2011 to 2017.

Christie Brinkley

One of the most iconic supermodels who first got worldwide attention for posting in “Sports Illustrated” swimsuit issues and being the face of CoverGirl for 25 years. She’s been named one of the most attractive women of all time. The 65-year-old has been in more than 500 magazine covers and is a mom to three children.

Mary Wilson

Founding and longest member of The Supremes, one of the most successful Motown groups during the 1960s. After leaving the group in 1977, Mary, released three solo albums, five singles and has even written two best-selling autobiographies. The proud grandma gushed about her excitement to join the cast on “Good Morning America” and explained that her 11 grandchildren can’t wait to see her compete.