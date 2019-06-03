Lamar Odom Emotionally Reveals The Most Difficult Part About Working On His ‘Raw’ Tell-All

Lamar Odom is opening up about dark things in his past.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player, 39, confessed to Access Live why he is getting so candid about his past struggles with addiction and relationships in his new revealing memoir “Darkness to Light.”

“It’s really raw and I think that’s the heart of the book. It’s the truth,” he told Access Live.

In his new book, Odom detailed troubling aspects of his life, including the tragic loss of his son with ex Liza Morales back in 2006.

“I think it was all therapeutic for me. But the hardest part was revisiting my son dying,” he shared.

The former couple’s 6-month-old son Jayden fell victim to sudden infant death syndrome. Which is an unexplained death, usually during sleep, of a seemingly healthy baby less than a year old, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Odom also revealed to Access Live that he didn’t inform many people about the contents of his tell-all memoir, including his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

“I don’t think I could have prepared anyone for this,” he told Access.

He also admitted that he would “100 percent” still be with the Good American mogul if it weren’t for his downhill spiral with drugs. But Khloe, who married the basketball star after one month of dating in September 2009, sent him a friendly text about the book the other day.

“Khloe texted me the other day and she texted me laugh out loud. And she didn’t know — she was surprised that I remembered one of the stories that I told her about us in there. That was a good surprise,” he shared.

But could there ever be a reconciliation between the former pair?

“You will probably have to ask her,” he told Access Live. “But I will always leave that open.”