Lamar Odom Emotionally Reveals The Most Difficult Part About Working On His ‘Raw’ Tell-All

Lamar Odom is opening up about dark things in his past.
The former Los Angeles Lakers player, 39, confessed to Access Live why he is getting so candid about his past struggles with addiction and relationships in his new revealing memoir “Darkness to Light.”
“It’s really raw and I think that’s the heart of the book. It’s the truth,” he told Access Live.
What do you think is the number one killer of dreams ? It's fear. Today, my body is healthy, my mind is at peace, I love my children and they love me. Thats it. It's the ONLY thing that matters in my life today. What is accomplishment to you ? And why? You will accomplish NOTHING in life if you don't start fighting your fears. Fears are lies. Voices in your head that will tell you to give up. Voices telling you that you can't and won't. The biggest battle I fought in life is the fight against my fears. The reason i am making a comeback to basketball is because I REFUSE to listen to my fears but instead follow my heart. My heart, telling me that I have to play basketball one more time to show people that you can OVERCOME addiction and LIVE a happy life enjoying the little things. I used to win NBA championships and chances are small that I will ever be playing on NBA level or maybe I will. Who knows? I am a believer of the POWER OF WILL, that's how I won my championships. I believed I could and I did! But listen to this, I don't have to be a NBA champion again to make a difference in the life of my kids, people around me or even in yours. Maybe I can show you that you can become a champion in defeating your addiction or help others defeating theirs.. Those are the real champions of this world. We need more of these messages in this world today. It's the year of execution not talking. Im ready for you. For today, I hope you can shut down that voice of fear and see how the universe is gonna reward you back for just believing in yourself. #fearisalie 📷 @ryanloco
In his new book, Odom detailed troubling aspects of his life, including the tragic loss of his son with ex Liza Morales back in 2006.
“I think it was all therapeutic for me. But the hardest part was revisiting my son dying,” he shared.
The former couple’s 6-month-old son Jayden fell victim to sudden infant death syndrome. Which is an unexplained death, usually during sleep, of a seemingly healthy baby less than a year old, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Odom also revealed to Access Live that he didn’t inform many people about the contents of his tell-all memoir, including his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.
“I don’t think I could have prepared anyone for this,” he told Access.
He also admitted that he would “100 percent” still be with the Good American mogul if it weren’t for his downhill spiral with drugs. But Khloe, who married the basketball star after one month of dating in September 2009, sent him a friendly text about the book the other day.
“Khloe texted me the other day and she texted me laugh out loud. And she didn’t know — she was surprised that I remembered one of the stories that I told her about us in there. That was a good surprise,” he shared.
But could there ever be a reconciliation between the former pair?
“You will probably have to ask her,” he told Access Live. “But I will always leave that open.”
