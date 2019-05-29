Lamar Odom Says He Lost A Shot With Taraji P. Henson

WATCH: Lamar Odom Reveals He’s Had Sex With More Than 2,000 Women: ‘I Am A Sex Addict’



Lamar Odom is unveiling more names of betrayed romantic partners from his past – including “Empire” star Taraji P. Henson!

The 39-year-old former NBA star blames his cheating for ending his secret relationship with the 48-year-old actress over 10 years ago.

In his memoir “Darkness to Light,” Lamar said he was romantically involved with Taraji prior to his marriage to reality star Khloé Kardashian.

“She was such a wise woman that she could see through whatever smooth act I was trying to put on,” he wrote. “She refused to be just another conquest, and truthfully, I didn’t want her to be.”

The former Lakers star claimed that he and Taraji “started secretly dating and quickly fell in love.”

“I don’t think I ever connected with another black woman as deeply as I did with Taraji,” Lamar said.

Things eventually went south when the New York native admitted he cheated on Taraji.

“I felt guilty, but I was craving immediate sex,” he said.

As he reflected on the past relationship in the memoir, he knew that he had made a huge mistake.

“Things were amazing,” he wrote. “But of course, God gave me a layup and I blew it.”

Lamar then married the youngest of the Kardashian sisters in 2009 until Khloé filed for divorce in 2013, which wasn’t finalized until December 2016.

“I had broken my vows with Khloé so many times it’s impossible for me to remember them all,” he wrote about his marriage in the book. “I don’t know why Khloé stayed with me.”

