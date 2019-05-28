Lamar Odom Once Threatened To Kill Khloé Kardashian: Plus More Confessions From His Book

WATCH: Lamar Odom Reveals He’s Had Sex With More Than 2,000 Women: ‘I Am A Sex Addict’



Lamar Odom is bringing his darkness to light (literally) in his new memoir – revealing more shocking stories about his troubled marriage to Khloé Kardashian.

In his new book “Darkness to Light,” the 39-year-old athlete admitted that he threatened to kill the reality star, 34, while he was on cocaine and ecstasy.

The “Good American” co-creator apparently upset Lamar when she called his friends for help when he started hallucinating in his “man cave.”

“Khloé came down and knocked on the door. I opened it suddenly and grabbed her forcefully by the shoulders, which frightened her,” he says. “‘What the f**k are you doing?’ I screamed, out of my mind. ‘You trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? I’ll f**king kill you! You don’t know what I’m capable of!'”

Khloe then ran upstairs and slammed the door, the former NBA star explained.

Lamar went on to say that he asked his wife for forgiveness, but remembers the altercation as “the most regrettable moment in a series of regrettable moments.”

READ: Lamar Odom: ‘Khloé Kardashian Will Be A Great Mom Because She Took Care Of Me’ For So Many Years

In other sections of the memoir, he looked back on more “regrettable moments” bringing him to admit his struggle with several toxic vices throughout his seven-year marriage.

In excerpts released by People, the basketball veteran opened up about his sexual encounters with over 2,000 women and his many infidelities that ensued.

“There were too many strippers to count,” he wrote. “Sex was a trigger for me to do drugs because you double up on [that] good feeling.”

Khloé filed for divorce from the athlete in December 2013, but she withdrew papers to care for him after his near-fatal overdose in October 2015. She filed again in May 2016 after he made a full recovery and their marriage ended later that year.

Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom: A Look Back

