Lamar Odom Says Kanye West Was There For Him After His Coma: ‘I Am Grateful For That’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lamar Odom is opening up about how his former brother-in-law, Kanye West, supported him during his darkest time.

“When I came out the coma Kanye was playing all his new music for me, trying to get my soul and my spirit all in one with music and I am grateful for that. I have a lot of ideas I wish I could run by him just in life,” he told Access Hollywood.

Although the pair haven’t spoken recently, Lamar went on to share more about the relationship they used to have.

“He never came off to me as weird or difficult, always easy going, laid back. I feel like at this point in my life if I can surround myself with some of that greatness hopefully it can rub off on me,” he added.

Another person he is looking to reconnect with is his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian.

“You can’t just erase somebody that’s done what she’s done for me in the short period of time of knowing her,” he explained.

“I’m just a man that was just being transparent and honest about a woman that came into my life for a reason, to teach me and at the darkest time of my life. She was kind of there for me, when I couldn’t walk, talk or even wipe my own a—. We got married after 30 days of knowing each other so, that being said, I don’t think it would be easy to ever forget that.”

While competing on “Celebrity Big Brother” the former NBA player revealed that he wishes he could take back the time he had with the Good American founder and stands by that sentiment.

“Anybody that makes huge mistakes in their live of course we wish we could rewind it and do things a lot different, therefore forcing a different outcome,” he told Access.

Now, he says he is hoping to make amends with the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and find closure for himself.

“I’d be lying if I said I could just remove myself from that. Even though I know time moves on, people change. She might not feel the same, and I’m ok with that … being around her would be a blessing or just being her friend,” he said.

Lamar was voted off of CBS’s “Celebrity Big Brother” on Monday.