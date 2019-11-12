Lamar Odom’s Son Apologizes After Being ‘Caught Off Guard’ Over Dad’s Engagement News

Lamar Odom’s son has apologized for a candid reaction to his dad’s engagement.

Lamar Morales Odom took to Instagram to clarify his claim that he didn’t know the NBA star had proposed to girlfriend Sabrina Parr until he saw their Instagram announcement on Nov. 11. The 17-year-old had chimed in on Lamar Sr.’s post, writing in a now-deleted comment that he didn’t receive a call or text about the news and that family members “already don’t approve” of the bride-to-be.

Lamar Jr. updated his thoughts on Tuesday, sharing a throwback photo of him, sister Destiny and a beaming Lamar Sr. alongside a caption explaining that he’d had time to reflect on his original thoughts.

“Last night I was emotional seeing my father got engaged through social media. I was hurt and caught off guard,” he wrote. “At the end of the day, I am a teenager, that is becoming a young man. I have to be responsible for what I post, I have nothing but love for my dad and want what’s best for him.”

Lamar Sr. and Sabrina had both shared their milestone on social media, with the athlete calling his bride-to-be “the ONE.” Sabrina also showed off her giant new pear-shaped sparkler in an Instagram video, giving fans up-close peeks at the ring from multiple angles.

The couple went public with their romance in early August and have been frequent fixtures on their respective Instagram pages ever since. Just days before revealing that he’d popped the question to the 32-year-old personal trainer, Lamar Sr. penned a heartfelt tribute to his now- fiancée for surprising him with the ultimate 40th birthday celebration.

“She’s amazing and has shown me so much about love and life!” he wrote of Sabrina.

