Lana Condor & Noah Centineo Totally Had A ‘To All The Boy’s I’ve Loved’ Reunion At The Oscars

What’s an Oscars after-party without Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky?!

The “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” co-stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo were seen hanging out with one another at the Vanity Fair party after the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday night.

The author of the “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” trilogy, Jenny Han, tagged along during the glamourous evening, and she captured a sweet snap of Noah and Lana on her Instagram.

“These two,” she captioned the photo.

Anyone with a Netflix account knows these two have some serious on-screen chemistry, but in real-life (unfortunately) they are just friends.

However, Lana admitted in her March cover interview for Cosmopolitan that she and Noah may have fueled some of the dating rumors to promote the film.

“Noah and I definitely encouraged the speculation,” she told Cosmo. “But it’s because we believe in the story and the characters.”

But, the buzz definitely took a toll on the 21-year-old’s relationship with her current boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre.

Some of Lana’s fans were majorly trolling her actor BF on Instagram, which she said was “so hurtful for both of us.”

Since the controversy, she has made it clear that Anthony is a very special person in her life.

“You best believe I’m gonna hold on to him real tight,” she said.

It seems as if what happens on Netflix, stays on Netflix!

READ: Everyone Is Leaving Thirsty Comments On Noah Centineo’s Shirtless Pic