Lana Del Rey Faces Backlash For Sharing Video Of Los Angeles Protesters Looting

Lana Del Rey has angered fans and fellow musicians alike after sharing a series of videos from Los Angeles protests to her Instagram account. The protests, which spread across the United States over the weekend, were sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer last week.

In a since deleted and re-uploaded Instagram post, Lana shared video of a protester standing on top of a burnt car with a sign reading “No Justice, No Peace.” Another video, which is no longer available on the singer’s Instagram page, reportedly showed people running on the streets as business were being looted.

While many praised the “Summertime Sadness” singer for participating in Saturday’s protest, others took offense with Lana’s choice to show the faces of fellow protesters who were looting.

WATCH MORE: Jamie Foxx, Paris Jackson, Emily Ratajkowski & More Stars Join George Floyd Protests

One outspoken voice was Kehlani, who took to Twitter to call out Lana’s perceived hypocrisy. The singer has also deleted her original tweet, which read, ”@LanaDelRey please remove your instagram post it’s dangerous as fu*k and a very poor choice of moments to post. by all means protest, but DO NOT endanger people with your very massive platform. oh and turn your fu*kin comments on man.”

But after Lana re-uploaded her subsequent video, Kehlani doubled down on her criticism.

i was told the post was deleted and that was my point so i deleted the tweet but i guess it’s not deleted it’s just reposted ? leaving it up on my story but hopefully if she gets enough dm’s she will take it completely down. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) May 31, 2020

“I was told the post was deleted and that was my point so i deleted the tweet but i guess it’s not deleted it’s just reposted ? leaving it up on my story but hopefully if she gets enough dm’s she will take it completely down.”

This isn’t the first time the “Lust For Life” singer has sparked outrage on social media for her take on racial issues. In an Instagram post promoting her upcoming album the 34-year-old attempted to address comments that her lyrics glamorize abuse, but name-dropped several celebrities of color in the process.

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyonce have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, fu*king, cheating, etc – can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever I want – without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse?”

Commenters quickly pointed out that Lana had only named other women of color and labeled the singer a racist—which the singer denied.

“This is sad to make it about a WOC issue when I’m talking about my favorite singers. I could’ve literally said anyone but I picked my favorite fu*king people,” she wrote in the comments.