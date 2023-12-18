Jamie Foxx Congratulates Daughter Corinne On Her Engagement: ‘I Have My Tissues Ready’

Jamie Foxx can’t wait to be a father-in-law!

The Oscar winner, 56, congratulated daughter Corinne Foxx on her recent engagement to new fiancé Joe Hooten, sharing a heartfelt Instagram message to the happy couple and raving over what a perfect match they are.

“You are a perfect example of what being in love is,” he raved over Corinne and Joe, captioning a series of black-and-white photos of the pair beaming together.

“You care about each other’s life mental and physical… and you have each other’s back,” he continued.

Jamie made it clear that the bride and groom already had his blessing, revealing that he felt “tears of joy” when Joe previously gave him a heads up about proposing.

The actor also gave Corinne a shoutout for deserving “love abundantly” and having “always had a special place” in his heart.

Jamie Foxx Through The Years View Gallery

“I can’t wait to walk you down that isle [sic],” he added, noting that he loves the couple “dearly” and that Corinne has found “a great soul” in her future husband.

It seems Jamie already has all the feels about watching his oldest child tie the knot, and he teased that he’s going to be just as emotional on the big day!

“I have my tissues ready,” he added.

Corinne and Joe, a 30-year-old director and producer, have been linked since 2019. The actress and “Beat Shazam” co-host announced their engagement over the weekend in a romantic Instagram post, hinting that it was love at first sight for her and Joe.

“From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever 💍❤️” she wrote in her caption.