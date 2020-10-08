Larry David, 73, Marries Ashley Underwood

Larry David is married!

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator and star tied the knot with girlfriend Ashley Underwood on Wednesday, Oct. 7, in Southern California, according to PEOPLE magazine. This is the second marriage for the 73-year-old comedian, who shares two children, Cazzie, 26, and Romy, 24, with ex-wife Laurie David.

In April, the TV powerhouse revealed in a profile for The New York Times that he was set up with his new bride at Sacha Baron Cohen’s birthday party in 2017. Underwood, who is friends with Cohen’s wife Isla Fisher, also worked as a producer on the Showtime series “Who Is America?”

“We were seated next to each other, I think with that in mind,” Larry said. “Much to her surprise, I left before dessert. I was doing so well, banter-wise, I didn’t want to risk staying too long and blowing the good impression.”

Underwood and her cat Elwood eventually moved into Larry’s Pacific Palisades home in 2019. The couple later adopted an Australian Shepherd puppy, whom they named Bernie after the Emmy winner’s distant cousin Bernie Sanders.

Prior to the wedding, the pair had been holed up at home in quarantine with Larry’s oldest daughter, Cazzie. “There’s not a moment in the day when there isn’t friction between at least two of us,” he previously told The New York Times of the situation. “Then when that gets resolved, two others are at each other’s throats and it’s invariably about dishes. ‘You didn’t do the dishes!’ Or ‘You didn’t help with the dishes!’ I think that is being screamed all over the world now.”

— Gabi Duncan