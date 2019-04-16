Larsa Pippen Slams Rumors That She Flirted With Kris Humphries At Coachella

Kim Kardashian’s BFF Larsa Pippen swears she wasn’t flirting with Kim’s ex-husband Kris Humphries at Coachella. Bible.

Rumors of the alleged flirtation swirled after Us Weekly reported the Kardashian confidant and the former NBA star were getting a little too close for comfort at the VIP drink area.

An “onlooker” told the outlet that Kris was “touching her head and playing with her braids” and the pair were being very “playful” as they talked.

Seems pretty harmless, right? But, when Perez Hilton ran the story alleging that Larsa was a little too close to Kim’s ex, Larsa flew into a tizzy and batted back!

“Do we have another Jordyn Woods situation on our hands,” Perez wrote on his Instagram.

“The convo lasted all of 3 min,” Larsa commented on the post. “He told me he’s known Scottie since he was 14 and he loves him and I said so do I.”

Btw, the Scottie she is referring to is her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen. Larsa filed for divorce from Scottie in November 2018 after 21 years of marriage.

“We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much,” Larsa told Us. “Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family.”

So no, this is definitely NOT another “Jordyn Woods situation.”