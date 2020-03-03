Laura Dern, Viola Davis And More Show Off ‘I Voted’ Stickers On Super Tuesday

It’s Super Tuesday, which means fourteen states are holding their state primary elections. Celebrities are exercising their rights to vote and encouraging their social media followers to do their civic duty. See all the stars who are showing off today’s hottest accessory—an ‘I Voted’ sticker.
I’m so proud to live in a country where we have a right to vote and let our voice be heard! If you’re a part of the Super Tuesday states, get out there and VOTE today! I encourage you to take this responsibility, this privilege seriously! Lead by example and grab your friends, neighbors, coworkers and spouses and get out there! 🗳❤️🤍💙 #supertuesday #govote #ivoted
Strapped on all of m’winners gear and hustled over to Pawnee to #voteblue2020 ✊🏼(#VoteWarren btw)
Voted!!!! Long line, met some new friends and made my voice heard. Make sure you vote!! pic.twitter.com/hi1ti3l5cQ
— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) March 3, 2020