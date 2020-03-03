Laura Dern, Viola Davis And More Show Off ‘I Voted’ Stickers On Super Tuesday

It’s Super Tuesday, which means fourteen states are holding their state primary elections. Celebrities are exercising their rights to vote and encouraging their social media followers to do their civic duty. See all the stars who are showing off today’s hottest accessory—an ‘I Voted’ sticker.

Let your voices be heard. #Vote #SuperTuesday

#Vote 🗳🤜🏿😁❤️

In 1919 the right for women to vote was passed in Congress. This is not a privilege, I take for granted #vote #supertuesday

D isn’t just for donuts…It’s for DEMOCRACY 📢✅🍩 #vote

PLEEEASE VOTE!!! 👍😻 #SuperTuesday

I did it, so can you. Get out there and vote!!

Get the picture? #vote #supertuesday

Yup! #ivoted Have you? Send me an #ivoted pic of you! ❤️🥰❤️

Strapped on all of m’winners gear and hustled over to Pawnee to #voteblue2020 ✊🏼(#VoteWarren btw)

— by Katcy Stephan

