Laura Prepon Shows Off Baby Bump To Announce That She’s Expecting A Second Child With Husband Ben Foster

A growing family! Actress Laura Prepon announced that she’s expecting a second child with her husband Ben Foster.

The “Orange Is The New Black” star made the announcement with an adorable post on social media. In it, her 2-year-old daughter Ella is perched on mom’s growing baby bump.

“We are so excited to announce that our family is growing,” Laura captioned the photo. “Life is beautiful! #knockedup.”

A number of Laura’s famous friends offered their congratulations on the sweet photo. “Congratulations, lady!” wrote Laura’s OITNB costar Uzo Aduba.

“And I’m so honored to be the father this time around. #SorryNotSorryBen,” actress Amber Rose Tamblyn joked in the comments.

Laura and Ben welcomed Ella in 2017 and later wed in 2018. Looks like the family will have even more reason to celebrate in 2020!