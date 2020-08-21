Lauren Conrad Responds After James Charles Bashes Her Makeup Brand

Lauren Conrad is brushing off the negativity!

The “Hills” alum took the high road in response to YouTube star James Charles calling out her new clean cosmetics line, Lauren Conrad Beauty, on his Instagram Story. The drama began when the 21-year-old influencer revealed that he received a PR package filled with empty beauty products.

Without mentioning Lauren by name, he scoffed, “I just opened a PR package from a new makeup brand from somebody who has no business having a makeup brand.” He then yelled at the camera, “Stop making makeup brands. Stop! Stop!”

Eager to clear the air, the former reality star confirmed that the products were hers and took full responsibility for the mishap.

“For those asking about the empty components sent to James… let me tell you a funny story,” she posted. “The woman who put together the gifts (it was me) decided to fill a makeup bag full of empty samples to make sure everything would fit inside. When beauty products arrived and it was time to fill all the makeup bags she (again, me) accidentally included the bag full of empties with the others and it was sent out.”

Lauren also joked, “She will be let go immediately.”

James later posted a public apology to Lauren, writing, “Wanted to write an apology to @LaurenConrad for my stories earlier. I’ve been on the verge of tears all day long from a ton of things going wrong & opening her PR package was the icing on the cake of weird things happening today. My stories talking about the products were supposed to be funny but they just came across as nasty because I was so upset, not with her, but with other things that happened today. Lauren and I spoke privately about the misunderstanding & are both good.”

James recently came under fire for criticizing Alicia Keys’ newly launched skincare and beauty line. Though he ultimately apologized for what he described were “childish” remarks.

“I was bothered because many celebrities come into the beauty space as a cash grab without any actual passion and then leave,” he tweeted on Aug. 6. “Anyone should be able to secure their bag and it’s not up to me which brands people should or shouldn’t support.”

