Lauren London Breaks Her Silence On Longtime Love Nipsey Hussle’s Death: ‘I Have No Words’

Two days after the fatal shooting of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle, his partner, actress Lauren London, is speaking out.

“The Game” alum, who had dated Hussle since 2013, broke her silence on his death with a grief-stricken Instagram post.

“I am completely lost,” she wrote. “I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul…. I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words.”

Alongside the message, London included a series of pictures of Hussey, including a shot from their recent GQ photo shoot and multiple photos of their blended family.

The stars each entered their relationship as parents; London shares a son with rapper Lil Wayne and Hussle had a daughter of his own. In 2016, they welcomed a son together named Kross.

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, died from gunshot wounds to his head and torso after being shot outside of his Los Angeles clothing store on Sunday. The 33-year-old’s passing rocked the music industry and beyond, with Beyoncé, Drake and Rihanna among the artists who publicly mourned his loss.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested 29-year-old Eric Holder as a suspect in Hussle’s death. In a press conference, LAPD Chief Michel Moore claimed that Holder is a suspected gang member who was previously acquainted with the musician.

WATCH: Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Nipsey Hussle

