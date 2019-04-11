Lauren London’s Son Cameron Says Nipsey Hussle Came To Him In A Dream After His Passing

In one of the most emotional moments from rapper Nipsey Hussle’s celebration of life, his and Lauren London’s children took the stage to pay tribute to their late patriarch.

London brought her and Nipsey’s 2-year-old son, Kross, onstage in Los Angeles on Thursday, as well as Hussle’s 7-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, Emani Emani, and Cameron, the actress’s 9-year-old son with ex Lil Wayne.

Cameron was assured in front of the mic as he shared a touching story about Hussle’s continued presence in his life, even after death.

“On the night of April 2” – two days after Hussle, whose given name was Ermias Asghedom, was shot and killed – “I had a dream,” Cameron recounted. “I was in a paradise… and I was playing in the ocean water when Ermias popped up right behind me.”

“He said, ‘What up, killa?’ Cause that’s my nickname to him,” he continued. “I turned around and I yelled his name, and I gave him a hug. Shortly [after], he was gone. But it was still cool, I guess.”

Cameron said he shared the dream with his mother.

“After I told her, I was thinking about it, and I realized that Ermias told me what heaven was like,” he shared with those in attendance. “He told me it was paradise.”

Cameron Carter, son of Lil Wayne and Lauren London, describes seeing Nipsey Hussle in a dream after his death https://t.co/YenJ9eVxkV pic.twitter.com/HuKn5ap7su — USA TODAY Video (@usatodayvideo) April 11, 2019

The 9-year-old also passed one of Hussle’s traditions to the crowd.

“In the morning, Ermias would say ‘respect’ at the window. So, on the count of three, I want everyone to yell respect.”

The entire Staples Center then shouted “respect” in unison.

As it became her turn to speak to the crowd, Emani appeared anxious, and London encouraged her to simply say she loved her father. As she hesitated, little Kross instead took the mic and made sweet noises.

“Give the kids some love, they’re a little nervous,” London said, wrapping Emani a side-hug before they all walked off the stage.

