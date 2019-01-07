“Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf has reportedly separated from his third wife, Noelle Wolf.
The television producer filed for separation early last month, noting in his filing docs that there is a prenup, per TMZ.
Noelle is asking for spousal support in the separation documents she filed on January 4, the website reported.
READ: ‘Law &; Order’ Creator Dick Wolf To Write 2 Novels
Dick and Noelle are parents to two kids – ages 8 and 11. They tied the knot 12 years ago.
“The lawyers for the parties are in the process of negotiations,” Joe Kibre, a lawyer for the producer, told TMZ.
Access has reached out to lawyers for Dick and Noelle.
Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.