“Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf has reportedly separated from his third wife, Noelle Wolf.

The television producer filed for separation early last month, noting in his filing docs that there is a prenup, per TMZ.

Noelle is asking for spousal support in the separation documents she filed on January 4, the website reported.

Dick and Noelle are parents to two kids – ages 8 and 11. They tied the knot 12 years ago.

“The lawyers for the parties are in the process of negotiations,” Joe Kibre, a lawyer for the producer, told TMZ.

Access has reached out to lawyers for Dick and Noelle.

