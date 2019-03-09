Lea Michele and Zandy Reich Are Married

This Gleek has officially tied the knot!

Lea Michele, 32, and Zandy Reich, 36, wed in an intimate ceremony on Saturday night in Northern Calif., PEOPLE reports.

“We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family,” the newlyweds told the outlet.

“And most of all, we’re so happy to spend the rest of our lives together.”

The couple dated for around 2 years before they got engaged on April 29, 2018. The “Glee” alum posted a sweet photo showing off her huge ring with the caption, “Yes.”

Lea celebrated her bachelorette party in Hawaii just one month ago surrounded by friends, including “Scream Queens” co-star Emma Roberts.

At the wedding, Lea’s “Glee” pals Darren Criss and Becca Tobin watched their friend say “I do” at the romantic affair.

Congrats to the happy couple!