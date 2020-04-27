Lea Michele Is Pregnant With Her First Child With Husband Zandy Reich (Reports)

Lea Michele is going to be a mom! The “Glee” actress is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich, according to People.

The 33-year-old songstress tied the knot with business owner Zandy, 37, in March 2019 in northern California. The romantic ceremony was attended by many of Lea’s former co-stars, including Darren Criss and Emma Roberts. Her longtime bestie, “Frozen” star Jonathan Groff, served as her maid of honor.

Lea shared a sweet video on her Instagram last month to celebrate their one-year anniversary, showing off her stunning ballgown and beautiful outdoor venue.

The couple dated for around 2 years before they got engaged in April 2018. At the time, the “Glee” alum posted a sweet photo showing off her huge ring with the caption, “Yes.”

Lea gushed to Access about her man shortly after their engagement, telling us, “I would’ve said yes to him 100 years ago. He is such an amazing man.”

View this post on Instagram Grateful for this one❤️ A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Apr 4, 2020 at 9:48am PDT

She also revealed that she knew Zandy was the one when he got her father’s seal of approval: “It was really my dad…when they were hanging out without me, I knew, well, this is it! They’re best friends!”

Congratulations to the growing family!

— by Katcy Stephan