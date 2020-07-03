Lea Michele Makes Social Media Return After ‘Glee’ Backlash

Actress Lea Michele has resurfaced after a month-long hiatus from Instagram, following multiple former costars coming forth to callout the “Scream Queens” alum for her diva-like behavior on set.

The mother-to-be took to Instagram stories to share a caption-less snap of her baby bump on full display while out on a hike in Los Angeles.

The “Glee” star originally came under fire after she shared a tweet following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

“George Floyd did not deserve this,” Lea Michele wrote. “This was not an isolated incident and it must end.”

Former “Glee” costar, Samantha Marie Ware then replied to the tweet, writing, “LMAO remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if [you] had the opportunity you would ‘s–t in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic microagressions that made me question a career in Hollywood…”

WATCH: Lea Michele’s Former Broadway Co-Star Says She’s A ‘Despicable, Horrible Human Being’

Other costars like Matthew Morrison have taken a more neutral stance. Morrison, who played the “Glee” teacher Mr. Will Schuester on the hit series, made a brief comment on the allegations when asked about it during a recent interview on FUBAR Radio.

“I honestly think it’s a distraction of, you know, the bigger issues that are going on right now,” the actor said. “I’m just kind of like, eh.”

Michele’s nail artist quickly came to her defense amid the backlash, saying, “By her example, she’s challenged me to reach deeper, love stronger and do better. She’s a warrior. She’s a leader. She’s so special. I love Lea for all she is and all she gives…and so should you.”

In the meantime, the expectant mother is reportedly taking this time to reevaluate her past poor behavior.

A source close to Lea told Access Hollywood that the star “is really taking this time to listen, to learn and to work on the changes she knows she wants and needs to make but mainly she is listening to really taking all the feedback to heart. She is reaching out to cast members from her shows and listening.”