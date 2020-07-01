Lea Michele’s Former Broadway Co-Star Says She’s A ‘Despicable, Horrible Human Being’

Lea Michele continues to face backlash from multiple former co-stars.

During an appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, Lea’s former “Fiddler On The Roof” co-star Craig Ramsay didn’t mince words when asked about the “Glee” star.

“I just didn’t want to hear Lea Michele’s name in this interview. At all! I think she’s a despicable, horrible human being. I think she has lost touch with reality,” Craig said.

“As far as Lea Michele is concerned, I think she is one of the most entitled people I have ever come across in this business,” he continued.

Craig says Lea’s personality changed when she received word that she was cast in “Glee.” He recalled, “I was there when she got the call of, ‘I got Glee,’ and I think the entitlement just came over her body. She was possessed with this and from that moment on.”

He made sure to note her vocal and acting chops, adding, “And she is talented, don’t get me wrong. She is more talented than the gigs she did the last ten years, but that doesn’t matter if no one wants to work with you.”

Craig’s comments come after a slew of Lea’s past co-stars have spoken out against her behavior in the past. It started when “Glee” actress Samantha Ware accused the Broadway star of making her time on set “a living hell.”

Lea responded to the claims in an apology on Instagram, writing in part, “Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused. We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Jun 3, 2020 at 4:03am PDT

Days later, transgender model Plastic Martyr accused Lea of mocking her in the women’s bathroom at the Emmys.

A source close to Lea told Access Hollywood that the star “is really taking this time to listen, to learn and to work on the changes she knows she wants and needs to make but mainly she is listening to really taking all the feedback to heart. She is reaching out to cast members from her shows and listening.”

The source went on to affirm Lea’s support of the LGBT community, adding, “The LGBTQ community is one that is and always has been close to Lea’s heart and her support for the LGBTQ community has been evident over the many years with the work she has done in public and in private supporting the community.”

Lea’s nail artist has also come to her defense amid the allegations, calling her a “warrior” whose friendship has meant the world to her.

Matthew Morrison, Lea’s “Glee” co-star, also weighed in, calling attention instead to ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd. “I honestly think it’s a distraction of, you know, the bigger issues that are going on right now,” the actor said. “I’m just kind of like, eh.”

Earlier this year, Lea announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich.

— by Katcy Stephan