Lea Michele Reveals Her Son Went Back To The Hospital Weeks After ‘Scary Health Issue’

Lea Michele is sharing a difficult time in her motherhood journey.

The “Glee” alum revealed that her 2-year-old son, Ever, went back to the hospital weeks after he was initially admitted with a “scary health issue.” Lea updated fans with a new Instagram Story on Wednesday, admitting that she was struggling with the emotional challenges she’s faced throughout the ordeal.

“Today was a hard day. As parents, we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry (Hidden in the bathroom or closest is usually best. Today I chose the hospital bathroom),” she wrote, captioning a photo of the toddler lying in his crib.

Though Lea, 36, was forthcoming about the low points she’s experienced, she went on to explain how she’s still finding ways to be positive as Ever continues his recovery.

“These hard times show you truly what matters and what is important in life, and how much we have to be grateful for,” she added. “It’s been hard to say the least, but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok. But it still hurts.”

Lea’s latest news comes after her return to Broadway in her leading role as Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl.” The actress and singer had previously missed shows during Ever’s illness and she told followers how she was feeling about being on stage again.

“It’s been a really long week, and we’re still not out of the woods completely with our son. But he’s headed in a good direction, and we’re really, really grateful,” she continued, noting that she was getting a cold from her lack of sleep.

“But I’m really happy to be back with my ‘Funny Girl‘ family,” she added. “And I just wanted to say thank you to everyone for just so much love and support this week. I really, really appreciated it.”

