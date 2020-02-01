LeBron James Breaks Down In Tears Honoring Kobe Bryant At Lakers Game

LeBron James is speaking from the heart.

The Los Angeles Lakers returned to the basketball court, in their first game at the Staples Center since the deadly helicopter crash claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. After a heartbreaking pre-game tribute, LeBron was visibly emotional as he delivered a passionate speech in honor of his late friend.

"Tonight we celebrate the kid that came here at 18, retired at 38 and became probably the best dad we've seen over the last three years.” pic.twitter.com/0sS7e91cuz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2020

LeBron began his speech by taking a moment to name the nine victims who died on Sunday: Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser, Ara Zobayan, Gianna Bryant and Kobe Bryant.

“Before I get started on the speech that I have I want to acknowledge all the lives that were lost Sunday morning,” LeBron said.

He then attempted to go on with his written down speech, but then decided to toss it.

“Now, I’ve got something written down… but Laker Nation, man I would be selling y’all short if I read off this s— so I’m going to go straight from the heart,” the basketball player told the crowd.

“As I look around this arena, we’re all grieving, we’re all hurt, we’re all heartbroken and when we’re going through things like this, the best thing you can do is lean on the shoulders of your family,” LeBron said.

“Now, I’ve heard about Laker Nation before I got here last year, about how much of a family it is and that is absolutely what I’ve seen this week,” LeBron continued. “Not only from the players, the coaching staff and the organization, but from everybody. Everybody that’s here, this is truly, truly a family.”

“This is truly a family and I know Kobe and Gianna, and Vanessa, and everybody thank you from the bottom of their heart as Kobe said,” he added.

LeBron then told the teary crowd that while a memorial for Kobe and Gianna will happen soon, he wanted the game to be a “celebration.”

“I know as some point we will have a memorial for Kobe, but I look at this as a celebration tonight. This is a celebration of 20 years of the blood, the sweat, the tears, the broken down bodies, the getting up, the sitting down, the countless hours. The determination to be as great as he could be. Tonight we celebrate the kid that came here at 18 years of age, retired at 38, and became probably the best dad that we have seen over the last three years.”

“Tonight is a celebration. Before we get to play, I love you’ll, Kobe, a brother to me and from the time I was in high school, watching him from afar to getting into this league at 18, watching him up close,” he said. “The one thing we always shared in the determination to just want to win to just want to be great.”

The 35-year-old athlete ended his speech by vowing to hold and continue Kobe’s legacy.

“So, in the words of Kobe Bryant, ‘Mamba out,’ but in the words of us, ‘not forgotten.’ Live on brother,” he concluded his emotional speech.