‘Legally Blonde 3’ Is Happening With Reese Witherspoon & Mindy Kaling Writing

“Legally Blonde 3” will be getting a fresh new look thanks to none other than Mindy Kaling! On Tuesday it was revealed that the actor and producer has signed on to write the script for the highly-anticipated installment of the franchise.

Mindy will be joined by fellow seasoned film writer Dan Goor, who has worked on projects like “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Parks and Recreation.” While a script had been in the works for several years, a report from Deadline indicates that Goor and Kaling will be completely re-writing the movie for a new twist.

WATCH MORE: Reese Witherspoon Confirms ‘Legally Blonde 3’ Wearing Hot Pink Elle Woods Bikini In Her Pool

Of course, the crew wouldn’t be complete without Reese Witherspoon’s iconic portrayal of Elle Woods—and fortunately for fans, the actress has also signed on to the film to reprise her role! What’s more, Reese will be co-producing the movie through her own studio Hello Sunshine.

The news is a dream-come-true for Kaling, who has been a longtime friend of Reese and an equally longtime fan of the movie. The “Never Have I Ever” producer confirmed the news on Twitter and expressed her excitement for the upcoming project.

So excited to be reunited with my friends @ReeseW, Lauren Neustadter and @djgoor to work on this movie. Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people! https://t.co/zOC3WCckjN via @Deadline — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 19, 2020

“So excited to be reunited with my friends @ReeseW, Lauren Neustadter and @djgoor to work on this movie. Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!”

The news is especially adorable considering Mindy has previously shared her love for “Legally Blonde” on social media.

“@reesewitherspoon Am I doing this right? #ElleWoods,” Mindy wondered, alongside photos recreating scenes from the iconic movie. The comedienne dressed up in a light blue bathrobe with a stuffed animal dog to mimic Bruiser Woods. Reese even gave her stamp of approval in the comments, gushing, “Nailed it!”