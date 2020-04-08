Legendary TV Producer Thomas L. Miller Dies At 79

Legendary producer Thomas L. Miller, who was behind iconic sitcoms like “Family Matters” and “Full House,” has died at 79 due to complications from heart disease, according to his family.

Henry Winkler and Ron Howard, who worked with Miller on “Happy Days,” shared messages of grief and gratitude on their social media.

“RIP #TomMiller A great friend whose leadership & creativity was a major factor in #HappyDays success,” Howard wrote. “Tom produced classic tv & gr8 movies but most of all he was kind, smart, witty, & his belief in my goal of one day directing movies inspired me. We lost a truly good one.”

Winkler shared, “Rest In Peace Tom .. this man gave [me] , along with his partners, my Hollywood Life. Thank you for eternity Tom.”

Miller’s sitcoms like “Mork & Mindy” and “Step By Step” thrived from the 70s to the 90s. In 2000, Miller decided to shift his focus to theatre production. He won a Tony in 2011 for “War Horse,” and worked on numerous other productions like the 2019 revival of “Tootsie.”

Miller returned to produce Netflix’s “Full House” sequel “Fuller House.” Warner Bros. Television group said in a statement, “He was at once a thoughtful and tasteful executive, an extremely talented writer and a highly successful producer whose many hit series will live long in the collective memory of fans around the world. Everyone at Warner Bros. Television Group and the Fuller House family will miss him deeply.”

— by Katcy Stephan