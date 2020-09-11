Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Welcome Second Child Together

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody welcomed their second child together.

Adam revealed the news during “The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular” livestream on Twitch, hosted by Hold the Phone.

“I have a new, yeah, since last I played, I have a new kid,” The “O.C.” star said during the game. He confirmed the baby’s birth after another participant brought up the couple welcoming their second child.

Adding, that his kid is “a boy and he’s a dream, he’s a dream boy.”

Leighton and Adam never confirmed that they were expecting a second child but the actress was snapped in photos by paparazzi with a visible baby bump in April.

The couple haven’t commented on the birth of their second child on social media but the “Gossip Girl” star recently shared a selfie to promote her collaboration with Feeding America.

The new bundle of joy joins the couple’s 4-year-old daughter Arlo Day Brody. Adam and Leighton began dating in 2013 and got married in February 2014.