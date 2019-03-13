Lena Dunham Says She Bonded With Amy Schumer Over Being Called ‘Worthless’ On Social Media

Through each of their respective controversies, Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer have only gotten closer.

In a New York Times profile of Amy published Wednesday, her “Girls”-creator bestie revealed that the glue to their sisterhood is their shared experience dealing with avalanches of online criticism.

“It’s a pretty specific experience,” Lena explained to the outlet. “Most people don’t know what it’s like to open social media in the morning and hear you are physically, socially and politically worthless.”

Lena and Amy both rocketed to stardom over the past decade: the former going from a budding filmmaker to an HBO star, and the latter becoming a stand-up A-lister following years of climbing the comedy ladder.

Over that time, they’ve dealt with more than their fair share of backlash, individually and as a duo. Their 2016 conversation in Lena’s now-defunct Lenny Letter infamously garnered major flak – both for Amy’s take on a male friend’s rape comments, as well as for Lena’s controversial Met Gala story about Odell Beckham, Jr.

While both stars have been resilient in the face of their respective public scrutiny, Lena told the Times that Amy is a champ at taking criticism.

“She’s titanium, and part of her skill is the ability to make it look easy,” she said.

For her own part, Amy told the Times that she hasn’t always been able to swallow hate. The “I Feel Pretty” star revealed that all the negativity made her shy away from the public eye a few years ago, but Dave Chappelle gave her a piece of support that got her out of her funk.

“I was kind of retreating a bit in general after years of getting beaten down, and Chappelle was like: ‘There’s a lot of love out there for you, Amy,'” she recalled. “I don’t know why, but I heard it.”

