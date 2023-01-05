Lenny Kravitz Bares His Butt In Nude Instagram Photo In The Ocean: ‘New Birth’

Lenny Kravitz is baring it all!

On Thursday, the “Fly Away” singer shared a cheeky Instagram photo of himself taking a dip in the ocean in his birthday suit.

In the snap, Lenny gazed toward the horizon and stood in the water, baring his butt.

“New birth,” he captioned the shot.

In the comment section, many fans and fellow stars poked fun at Lenny’s stripped-down pic.

“Sun’s out. Buns out,” Al Roker quipped.

“You gettin baptized?!” Arsenio Hall joked.

“Oh hello,” Juliette Lewis wrote.

With his saucy photo, Lenny may be taking a page from his pal Jason Momoa’s book! The “Game of Thrones” alum has never been afraid to flaunt his physique and most recently recently bared his behind in some fun snaps in Hawaii this November.