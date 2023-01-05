Lenny Kravitz Bares His Butt In Nude Instagram Photo In The Ocean: ‘New Birth’

Lenny Kravitz is baring it all!

On Thursday, the “Fly Away” singer shared a cheeky Instagram photo of himself taking a dip in the ocean in his birthday suit.

In the snap, Lenny gazed toward the horizon and stood in the water, baring his butt.

“New birth,” he captioned the shot.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz)

In the comment section, many fans and fellow stars poked fun at Lenny’s stripped-down pic.

“Sun’s out. Buns out,” Al Roker quipped.

“You gettin baptized?!” Arsenio Hall joked.

“Oh hello,” Juliette Lewis wrote.

Lenny Kravitz Through the Years

Lenny Kravitz Through the Years

View Gallery

With his saucy photo, Lenny may be taking a page from his pal Jason Momoa’s book! The “Game of Thrones” alum has never been afraid to flaunt his physique and most recently recently bared his behind in some fun snaps in Hawaii this November.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.