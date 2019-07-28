Leona Lewis Marries Dennis Jauch In Stunning Tuscan Wedding!

Leona Lewis is a married woman!

The “Loverbird” singer, 34, married her longtime love, choreographer Dennis Jauch, in a stunning ceremony in the Tuscan countryside, according to a report from Hello. The venue, located just outside of Florence, Italy, was the perfect backdrop for the singer and her new husband’s wedding in front of 180 of their closest friends.

According to Hello, the bride wore three looks for her big day including a full-length white tulle gown and walked down the aisle to “Ave Maria.”Leona later changed into a beaded blush dress for the reception and a crystal-embellished jumpsuit for the party.

The duo have certainly been enjoying the pre-wedding activities too. In the days leading up to the wedding, Dennis was seen posing in front of several famous Florentine attractions, including Michaelangelo’s The David, a snap on the Ponte Vecchio bridge and more.

The happy couple confirmed their engagement last summer and met back in 2010 when Dennis was performing as a backup singer on Leona’s tour.

Congrats to the happy couple!

