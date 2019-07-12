Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt Came So Close To Being On ‘Growing Pains’ Together

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt have more in common than being two of Hollywood’s top leading men – they also got their start on the same sitcom!

The A-listers are hitting the big screen together in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” later this month. However, despite never teaming up on a movie until now the guys did share a set in their pre-fame days.

Leo and Brad revealed to “TODAY’s” Harry Smith that they both appeared on “Growing Pains” in their early careers, with Leo joining the cast just a couple years after Brad’s guest stint in the late ’80s.

Though the actors enjoyed reminiscing about their mutual beginning, they were equally fuzzy about just how close they came to crossing paths.

“Oh, were you?” Brad said, when Leo mentioned being on the show from 1990 to ’91. “Maybe I was ’90, then.”

“I don’t remember,” Leo admitted. “I mean, we’re talking decades ago but we were on the same television show.”

“Growing Pains” fans likely recall Leo as homeless teen Luke who moved in with the Seaver family. Brad, meanwhile, portrayed rock musician Jonathan Keith.

It may have taken nearly 30 years to get the Oscar winners to finally join the same project at the same time, but we’re confident it’ll be worth the wait! “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” hits theaters on July 26.

— Erin Biglow