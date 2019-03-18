Leonardo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt Go Retro In The ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Poster

The official movie poster for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is finally here – and Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt have never looked better!

Leo debuted the key art for the much-anticipated Quentin Tarantino film on Twitter on Monday, which features both him and his co-star front and center.

In the promo shot, Brad locks eyes with the camera, wearing a simple tee, an unbuttoned Aloha shirt and jeans. Meanwhile, a leather jacket-clad Leo stares into the distance. The men’s backdrop is very LA: a classic car is parked behind them as the sun sets over the Hollywood sign.

“Hollywood. 1969. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood,” Leo simply tweeted alongside the poster.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” will follow a TV actor (Leo) and his stunt double (Brad) trying to make it big in the film industry during the time of the Charles Manson murders.

Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern, Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis and Austin Butler all star alongside the leading men – as does Luke Perry, who died from stroke complications earlier this month.

“Once Upon a Time” marks Luke’s final film role, and Leo commemorated his late co-star in a touching tweet on the day of his passing.

“Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist,” the Oscar winner wrote. “It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones.”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is set to hit theaters on July 26.