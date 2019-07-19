Les Twins Lived With Jason Derulo For Months While Filming ‘Cats’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Les Twins say they’re totally best friends with Jason Derulo.

The dancing duo, Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois, are starring in the upcoming film “Cats” alongside a star-studded cast including Jason Derulo.

They spoke with Access and revealed that they actually lived with the singer while filming the musical movie.

“I’ve seen Jason Derulo in many places, in concert and in life and we never had this connection that we did have in ‘Cats,’ we became almost brothers. We lived together. I lived in (Jason’s) house for like months in LA. It was like I ‘can’t believe that happened'” they said. “It was so maturely like connected. And I think that’s because of ‘Cats’.”

The brothers spoke about Beyoncé, who took them under her wing as protégés, bringing them on tour with her as her dancers and revealed their nickname for Queen Bey is “monster.” They also gushed about how amazing she and her hubby Jay-Z are.

“This is the only people I work with, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Doctor Dre, Tom Hooper, Gary Gray. Those people looking at me. And it’s so easy to name those people cause there’s nobody else in life with so many success, successful and powerful people the way they work and they meet so many people. but the way they looking at us like they understand who I am. And that is people who I work with,” they said.

Les Twins grew up in France and began dancing at a young age and gained acclaim overseas when they were finalists on the show, “Incroyable Talent.” They also won the first season of “World of Dance.” On top of that, they’ve toured with Beyoncé, Missy Elliott and Meghan Trainor.

“Cats” is in theaters December 2019.

— Stephanie Swaim