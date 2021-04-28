Leslie Jones Is Hosting The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Leslie Jones is bringing the funny to the MTV stage.

It was announced on Wednesday that the comedian will be hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, May 16.

She may also go home with her own moon man award as she’s nominated for Best Comedic Performance for her role in “Coming 2 America.”

Fans can vote for their favorite 25 gender-neutral categories including Best Kiss, Breakthrough Performance, Best Show and more at vote.mtv.com through April 30, 2021.

Following the award show on May 16, for the first time, The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, will honor the best moments in reality TV on May 17, no host has been announced for that show yet.

“Emily in Paris,” “WandaVision” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” lead the nominations for TV shows as “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” nabbed the most movie nominations.

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards will on Sunday, May 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

