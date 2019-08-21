Liam Hemsworth Files For Divorce From Miley Cyrus Making First Move To End Marriage

Liam Hemsworth has just filed divorce papers to officially end his marriage with Miley Cyrus, in court documents obtained by Access Hollywood.

The legal docs cited, “irreconcilable differences” as other reports say the couple has a prenup agreement so their finances have remained separate throughout their marriage. So it doesn’t appear that it will be a complicated split.

The legal filing come just 11 days after the couple confirmed their split after being married for nearly 8 months.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Miley said in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Prior to the news of their separation, Miley was seen vacationing in Italy with Kaitlynn Carter, who just recently split with her own husband Brody Jenner. Rumors began swirling about Miley, 26, and Liam’s marriage, after fans noticed she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring in a photo.

The “Hunger Games” star also wished his ex, “nothing but health and happiness going forward” in an instagram post.