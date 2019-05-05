Liam Hemsworth Hilariously Sings ‘Party In The USA’ To Miley Cyrus

Put your hands up because Liam Hemsworth is playing Miley Cyrus’ song and we are here for it!

The “Isn’t It Romantic” star took to his Instagram Story on Sunday to post a video of himself serenading his wife with a song that sounds pretty familiar.

You can see Liam running around while he sings/chants, “yeah, yeah, yeah, it’s a party in the USA” as the couple made their way to their private plane on a rain-soaked runway.

At one point the “Last Song” actor tried to get his popstar wife to join in on the sing along.

“Hey Miley, Miley, Miley,” he said between yeah, yeah, yeahs.

But, Miley opted to take video of her hubby in the silly moment instead of attempting the duet.

In her own Instagram Story post, you can see Miley and Liam sitting on the plane after he gave her a little private concert.

“I hate it, but for some reason the people love it,” she said before Liam interrupted with more yeah, yeah, yeahs.

The pair is expected to make their first Met Gala debut as a married couple on Monday in New York City.

Maybe Liam can do “Malibu” next? Just in case he is taking requests…