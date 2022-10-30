Liam Hemsworth To Replace Henry Cavill In ‘The Witcher’ Season 4: ‘I Have Some Big Boots To Fill’

Henry Cavill is preparing to say goodbye to “The Witcher,” and a new leading man is set to take over.

The “Justice League” actor announced on Saturday that Liam Hemsworth will be stepping into the role of Geralt of Rivia for Season 4 of the Netflix series.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Henry wrote in part on Instagram. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

“Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find,” he added.

In a post of his own, Liam shared his excitement to portray the monster hunter, revealing he’s a fan of the series.

“As a Witcher fan, I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure,” he wrote.

“Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world,” the “Hunger Games” actor concluded.

Henry portrayed Geralt for “The Witcher’s” first two seasons, and he’ll also star as the titular character in the show’s upcoming third season before Liam takes over for the fourth.