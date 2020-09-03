Liam Payne Confirms Engagement To Maya Henry

Liam Payne put a ring on it! The former “One Direction” member confirmed his engagement to girlfriend Maya Henry on Thursday’s “Good Morning America.”

When congratulated about the news, Liam responded, “We’re just really happy. Last week I just had a birthday, and my son is going to school for the first time today. Seems like a lot of firsts for me, really, which is great.”

A MASSIVE congratulations to @LiamPayne on his recent engagement and new music! https://t.co/Heoq1nSeiT pic.twitter.com/Hd7WP9rfqj — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 3, 2020

The 26-year-old singer first sparked some serious engagement speculation when his 20-year-old model girlfriend was spotted rocking a diamond ring while out to dinner with him in London.

A source told the Daily Mail that she was “proudly showing off her engagement ring during the evening.”

Liam and Maya were first romantically linked back in August 2018, but the two kept their romance on the down low for quite some time.

After nearly a year of dating, Liam confirmed the romance during an interview with KISS FM UK’s “Kiss Breakfast,” saying, “I am very lucky. She is really great.”

Liam’s relationship with Maya followed his split from Cheryl Cole, with whom he shares 3-year-old son Bear.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their engagement!

— by Katcy Stephan