Liam Payne Hints That Zayn Malik May Not Be Involved In One Direction Reunion

One Direction might reunite, and we can’t handle it!

Liam Payne recently chatted with Alesso on an Instagram Live, where they discussed the possible One Direction reunion for the band’s 10th anniversary.

“I did speak to Niall again on FaceTime today though and he was outside on his balcony sunbathing and whatever. He’s in London as well. Most of us are in London. We’ve been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime at the moment,” he said.

Alesso responded saying “the whole world is about to explode.”

Payne’s reaction hints that Zayn Malik won’t be involved in what the former members of One Direction may be planning.

“You can come in and fill in for Zayn and join the band,” he said to Alesso.

Liam also revealed that his pal and former bandmate Louis Tomlinson wasn’t too happy that he had spilled some beans about the potential reunion.

“I can’t say too much. It was actually, Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day. So you’re going to have the group telling me off on the group chat,” the musician said.

Fans have been speculating for a while that the band is going to do something special for their 10-year anniversary in July.

The band famously went on hiatus back in 2016, and fans have been hoping for them to reunite ever since!