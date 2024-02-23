Harry Styles Is An Uncle After His Sister Gemma Welcomes Baby Girl

Harry Styles is officially an uncle!

The Grammy winner’s sister, Gemma, took to Instagram on Feb. 23 to announce the birth of her baby girl, whom she shares with longtime partner Michal Mlynowski.

“Hello from maternity leave! Took some time off to ensure the safe arrival of our baby girl, who is adored by her whole family,” Gemma captioned two photos, adding, “I know that this news can be difficult for many people and I’m sending you lots of love.”

The first image in her carousel shows the new family in a black-and-white photo while the second is a picture of Gemma in the hospital holding her new daughter.

Commenters flooded the new mom’s post with congratulatory messages and while Harry has yet to comment publicly as of Friday, the internet is raving with excitement for the new uncle.

The podcaster also thanked her friends and followers by attaching the post to her Instagram story, where she wrote, “Thank you for the love.”

The siblings are known for their close bond. In 2023, Gemma posted a sweet photo wishing her ‘not-so-little brother’ a happy birthday.

Last April, Harry and Gemma’s mother, Anne Twist, spoke with the Daily Mail about how proud she is of her children.

“I’m very proud of both Harry and his older sister Gemma and the adults they’ve become,” she told the outlet, adding, “They’re both really hard working, they’ve got good morals and they’re really kind people. I know it sounds like a dreadful cliche but as long as they’re happy, that’s the most important thing.”