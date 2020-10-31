Lil Nas X Transforms Into Nicki Minaj For Epic Halloween Costume

Oh, yes he did! Lil Nas X channeled his longtime idol Nicki Minaj for Halloween.

The “Old Town Road” singer completely transformed into one of Nicki’s ensembles from her “Super Bass” music video. Lil Nas did not overlook any of the details from the iconic look, including the half-blonde/half-pink wig, chunky yellow and pink bracelets and shimmery yellow eye shadow.

Here is Nicki:

And here is Lil Nas X! “NAS MARAJ,” he captioned the pics.

The Grammy winner has been a fan of Nicki Minaj for years and even used to run a Twitter account called @NasMaraj. Although he declined to admit ownership for some time, he finally owned up to it this summer on Twitter.

“How come you never claimed her [Nicki Minaj] when people asked if you were a barb?? We all knew who you were,” one user asked. (A “Barb” is a Nicki Minaj fan).

“i didn’t want people to know i was gay tbh,” Lil Nas responded. (Lil Nas did not publicly come out until 2019).

i didn’t want people to know i was gay tbh — nope (@LilNasX) June 17, 2020

The response even garnered attention from Nicki–who is a fan!