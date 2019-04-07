Lil Xan’s Fiancée Annie Smith Reveals She Had A Miscarriage: ‘I Feel A Hurt I Never Knew Existed’

Lil Xan’s partner, Annie Smith, made a heartbreaking announcement on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, who had previously told fans that she was pregnant with her and the rapper’s first child, announced that she suffered a miscarriage.

Annie broke the news in a lengthy Instagram post, sharing a series of sweet photos of her and her husband-to-be.

“These were taken the first day we met and the first few months we knew each other. Feels like a lifetime ago,” she began. “The moment I met you, I knew you were special. I fell head over heels in love with you and only love you more and more every single day. I didn’t know it was possible to feel this way about another human. Starting a family with you has been the most magical, beautiful blessing God has given me.”

“Today I feel a hurt I never knew existed,” she continued, alluding to the miscarriage. “A pain that comes from my soul. To my beautiful angel, mommy loves you more than she ever knew possible. You have made me the happiest woman in the world knowing I had the chance to be your mommy. Feeling you grow inside my body has been the most special gift I have been given, my prayers were answered with you.”

“I wish more than anything that I could meet you, hold you and love you,” she added. “Teach you all the beautiful things in life and show you the world. I wish you could’ve known how truly blessed you were to have a daddy like Diego. We love you little angel. Always.”

While Xan has yet to directly address the tragedy, he did give his fans a mental health update on his Instagram Stories.

“Hey guys I’m really not feeling well today. I’m sorry if I’m M.I.A. For the next few days, I just need to get my mind right. I love you guys to death,” he wrote in a now-deleted post, adding multiple broken heart emoji.

Back in February, the “Betrayed” artist first revealed to his social media followers that he and Annie were expecting.

“I wanted wait but I just can’t leave my fans in the dark, it’s official i’m going to be a father 😭💔,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him and his love wrapped in a rooftop kiss.

“I love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and I’ve never felt more happy in my life💔 All of you are invited to the gender reveal party i promise !”

“Cant wait to show the world everything I’ve been working on at youtube space and my official sophomore album ‘BE SAFE,'” he continued. “And to my baby my angel my sunshine @anniiesmith I love you with all my heart ❤️ Thank you for saving me I love you more then words could describe 💌👼🏼💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔.”

