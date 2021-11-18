Whitney Port Suffers Another Pregnancy Loss: ‘We Lost The Baby’

Whitney Port and her husband Tim Rosenman have suffered another pregnancy loss after having two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy.

The 36-year-old shared the sad news on Instagram writing, “I’m so sad to say this, and some of you may have watched on our latest YouTube episode, but we lost the baby,” she wrote. “We found out yesterday, I don’t even really know what to say here. I recorded a full verbal diary of all my thoughts and emotions last night that I’ll put out on my podcast next week.”

Adding, “Sending all my love to those of you dealing with this right now. And I don’t want to be insensitive by making light of it, but glass half full — I don’t physically feel like complete s— anymore.”

Two weeks ago the reality star first announced that she was seven weeks pregnant but that she believed it was likely “another unhealthy pregnancy” after meeting with their doctor.

In video posted on her YouTube page, “The Hills” star and her husband Tim Rosenman opened up about their feelings.

“I’m currently 7 weeks pregnant, which is supposed to be obviously really exciting, and it has been up until yesterday,” the reality star said. “I have been going to the doctor and monitoring it, because of my history with miscarriages. I’ve had two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy. And everything was looking good up until yesterday,” she shared.

Whitney then detailed her most recent doctor’s appointment, “He said that he was pessimistic about this pregnancy, and he told me to get blood drawn. So, I will get blood results back today and see if numbers are going up or going down. He thinks they’ll likely be going down. And he is having me come in for another ultrasound on Monday.”

She continued, “But the moral of the story is, this is likely another unhealthy pregnancy. It’s such a huge part of our lives right now, and it affects everything, physically and mentally and everything that we do. And it just felt like an opportunity to just share it, because I couldn’t just sit here and go on with my life and not share it, And I know that there’s likely so many people out there that have had to deal with this.”

They couple expressed how grateful they are for their 4-year-old son Sonny Sanford, but that she’s also feeling “scared for myself and my confidence and my self-worth and what this means for that, and also for not being able to give this family what I think would be the best for it.

