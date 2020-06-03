Lili Reinhart Comes Out As Bisexual While Promoting LGBTQ+ Black Lives Matter Protest

Lili Reinhart announced that she is a “proud bisexual woman” on her Instagram story.

The 23-year-old actress shared a poster for an LGBTQ+ Black Lives Matter protest happening in West Hollywood writing alongside the image, “Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today.”



The “Riverdale” star most recently dated costar Cole Sprouse, but reports surfaced last month that the couple ended their romance, although, neither Cole or Lili have confirmed the news.

Lili has been outspoken on social media about racial injustice after the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody after he was pinned to the ground by officer Derek Chauvin, who held his knee against Floyd’s neck. In the video, Floyd can be heard repeating multiple times, “I can’t breathe.”

“I want to say that I am ashamed of the racism that exists in this country. We are taught to look at our police officers as helpful and friendly when we learn about ‘leaders’ in elementary school. Our ‘leaders’ have failed us today,” she tweeted on Monday.

Adding, “I can’t begin to imagine the horror of worrying that you won’t be protected by your ‘leaders’ because of the color of your skin. I know that white privilege exists and I could never fully understand what it’s like to be oppressed because of my race. I don’t have all the right words, but I stand by you. #BlackLivesMatter.”

I want to say that I am ashamed of the racism that exists in this country. We are taught to look at our police officers as helpful and friendly when we learn about “leaders” in elementary school.

Our “leaders” have failed us today. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 1, 2020

Her ex Cole Sprouse has been active in the protests, as well. Cole was arrested after joining a Black Lives Matter peaceful protest in Santa Monica on Tuesday.

“So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest,” he shared on Instagram.

“We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement,” he continued.